Huge turnout for Wicklow's Africa Day celebration in Greystones

Faith, Pearl and Ronald Wafula attended the Africa Day event at Burnaby Park, Greystones.

From left: Susan McDarby with Farid Mohammed Ali, Matumelo Thahane, Bontle Ntsoaole, Ambassador of Lesotho to Ireland His Excellency Sekhulumi Ntsoaole, Lucy Mugala, representative of Kenya's Embassy to Ireland, Beckham Mugala, Catherine Kayya Murphy at the Africa Day celebration at Burnaby Park, Greystones.

From left: Kathleen Byrne, Lily O’Connor, Dolapo and Olaolu Ola, Christina and Kyle O’Connor.

From left: Kittyona James with Anna Fernandez, Alvaro Lozano, Kamarley and Kamura Hunter, Erica James and Julia Callan.

There was a fantastic turnout for Wicklow’s Africa Day celebration.

Burnaby Park was the venue for this year’s Africa Day event, organised by the African Irish Society of Wicklow, to celebrate African traditions and cultures.

The celebration showcased many aspects of African cultures and traditions from across the continent.

Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Malawi, South Africa, Lesotho and Somalia were represented at the celebration. Exhibitions offered a colourful backdrop to the celebration and the variety of traditional African costumes present.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho to Ireland Sekhulumi Ntsoaole was among the guests who attended the special event.

Councillor Lourda Scott, Cathaoirleach of Greystones Municipal District, opened the celebration. Mr Ntsoaole then spoke about the partnership between Ireland and the African continent.

Other highlights included beat boxing by Abood Aldam, music from DJ Spaqz and Rhythm Africana, comedy and dance displays by Nowahala dance crew.

frica Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity on May 25, 1963.

Organisers thanked all those who attended or supported the successful event in any way.

The African Irish Society of Wicklow are already working on plans for a multicultural day, which is expected to take place during August.