HSE issues ‘summer ready’ tips to Wicklow people ahead of Bank Holiday

Summer is set to arrive this weekend and the HSE has some tips to help.

Temperatures are expected to reach over 20 degrees celsius over the bank holiday weekend and the HSE is reminding people in Wicklow to be #SunSmart and ‘summer ready’.

Bank holiday weekends and extended good weather usually bring additional pressure on the hospital system and the National Ambulance Service. It’s important to know that there are a range of local care options available to you that don’t necessarily involve a trip to the Emergency Department

For minor ailments, Colm Devine, Chief 1 Pharmacist, Co. Wicklow, recommends visiting your local pharmacy.

“Local Pharmacists are qualified healthcare professionals and experts in over-the-counter and prescription medicines,” he explained. “They can also provide advice on most illnesses and discuss whether they think you need to see a GP or out of hours service.

"At this time of year we tend to offer a lot of advice on topical relief for sun burn, cuts and scrapes, insect bites, skin rashes, over-the-counter hay fever medications and remedies for dehydration.”

Dr. Carmel Mullaney, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, added: “We are starting to experience warmer weather and we may see forecasts over the next while as regards hot and sunny conditions due. The general advice from the HSE for such circumstances is for people to stay hydrated, keep cool and to check on those who may be particularly vulnerable – including babies and the elderly.

"In addition, one of the messages of the HSE’s annual #SunSmart information campaign is that Sunscreen is an important sun protection measure but should not be used as the only line of defence. It should be used alongside other skin protective measures such as clothing and shade.”

She added: “Whether you are spending time outside in the garden, enjoying a barbecue or are attending outdoor events, remember sunscreen, cover up with hats and clothing, sunglasses and shade will protect your skin in the sun.”