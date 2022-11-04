Hothouse Flower’s Fiachna tells all about life with the band ahead of his hometown gig in Greystones

Catching up with Fiachna Ó Braonáin was an achievement. The 56-year-old father of two had domestic duties to consider. And a car to have serviced. Oh, and a radio show – sitting in for John Creedon – to prepare. In short, the coolest of Hothouse Flowers had any number of excuses to postpone his morning chat with the man from the ‘People’, had he been so inclined.

But putting a cup of coffee in front of him banished thoughts of housework and the NCT from his mind. Once settled, he was happy to chat for as long as it took, relaxing into the conversation about his life and career, without giving plans for his play-list to enthral RTE’s listeners any head space just yet.

So, did he have any idea as to what tracks or tunes he might offer his radio audience that evening? No not a clue. Spontaneity is good, it seems. Suffice it to note that he has a wide variety of music styles to draw from in choosing the recordings to put on air.

His own personal experience covers the spectrum from Jamaican reggae to the Rolling Stones – he has recorded with the legendary Joe Higgs in the Caribbean and played warm-up for the Stones, after all. He can draw on many such experiences to feed into his life as a broadcaster. He insists that he is still a musician first and foremost, still playing guitar most days – if not on stage, then in his man-cave shed in the garden of home in Greystones. Asked what was the first album he ever bought, he recalls that it was ‘Saturday Night Fever’ – a pop juggernaut.

“It was great value,” he explains, looking back to his 12-year-old self. “It was a double album, you see, and it had the disco hits of the day.” The allure of the record was compounded by the fact that, in Ireland, the censor imposed an over 15s rating on the ‘Saturday Night Fever’ movie. The only way he managed to see the movie was to avail of a trip to Paris where the French were less concerned to shield children from John Travolta’s gyrating hips.

The next LPs into his collection were the product of a visit with his father to the closing down sale at a music store where The Who and Jimi Hendrix were available at low cost. He was happy to part with his pocket money: “I snapped them up and played the hell out of them,” he recalls with a twinkle.

Fiachna grew up in comparative affluence, eldest of five children, in Dublin’s Blackrock – where his parents still reside to this day. Though a Dub, mother had grown up a Gaelgeoir, influenced by the Connemara roots in the background of her family. Father started life in Dublin as a Brennan but decided at the age of nine that he wanted to immerse himself in Irish and he adopted the Ó Braonáin handle. He persuaded his parents to send him as a boarder to the Ring Gaeltacht in County Waterford and, at the age of 91, he remains a member of the school board there.

The four boys and one girl in the couple’s brood did not have to travel as far to immerse themselves in the language, which they routinely spoke at home. Fiachna received his primary education at Soil Lorcáin in Monkstown before moving on to Coláiste Eoin in Stillorgan.

And it was in school that the music began to take hold in a learning environment where tin whistle was given priority over some of the more humdrum subjects on the timetable. If he decided that they needed to rehearse, then he and friend Liam Ó Maonlaí from Clonskeagh had the blessing of teachers to skip geography class.

“It was the most natural thing in the world,” muses Fiachna on his schooldays. “They gave us time to devote to music, which was encouraged to the point where it felt like second nature.” The emphasis was on traditional and he lapped up recordings by the likes of Planxty and The Bothy Band, while also honing his own skills as a player and a singer.

As far as he was concerned, Slógadh was the high point of the academic year. He was a regular competitor in the event which featured music, poetry, dance and drama, often reaching the national finals.

“It was our rock ’n roll. We were in pursuit of the freedom and joy that music can bring.” That pursuit led to an appearance at the finals in Ennis where they decided to bring their rock ’n roll vibe to the party. Fiachna borrowed an electric (gasp!) guitar for the occasion, as he and Liam were joined by Colm Ó Cíosóg (later of My Bloody Valentine) and Maria Doyle Kennedy of ‘Commitments’ fame.

“We performed three songs in eight minutes. The audience were up on their feet and we got a taste of something we wanted more of.” The memory of their Slógadh triumph remains vivid, While younger siblings followed more conventional paths – insurance, the law, the public service – he was bound for the stage and the recording studio.

The Ó Braonáin, Liam Ó Maonlaí, Doyle Kennedy alliance morphed with help from a few others into Hothouse Flowers. Their first gig was upstairs, under a different name, in the Magic Carpet pub in Conernelscourt – they were up and running. Fiachna did follow the expected career path by enrolling at UCD to study law but he spent more time organising gigs than pursuing his studies: “I didn’t have time to go to lectures,” he laughs. After a year, he negotiated leave of absence with the college authorities and he has never returned to campus.

The Hothouse adventure spawned busking sessions in Grafton Street – Fiachna and Liam in the guise of The Incomparable Benzine Brothers – were voted ‘Street Musicians of the Year, 1985, which led to an appearance on the ‘Late, Late Show’. Then there were radio session with Dave Fanning and interest from the music press in their new style. Was it Celtic soul or should it be described as Gaelic blues? Who cared; it was fresh and it was full of life in territory where Otis Redding met Planxty.

Maria departed to concentrate on motherhood and Peter O’Toole arrived to play bass as the new boys on the block began to attract influential attention. At the behest of Mother Records, the company backed by Bono to unearth talent, they laid down a track called ‘Love Don’t Work This Way’.

Released as a single, it proved popular with deejays at the BBC as well as receiving air time back home. The album ‘People’, featuring ‘Don’t Go’ followed on Island Records, clocking up impressive (seriously impressive, chart-topping impressive) sales either side of the Irish Sea. Fiachna has been a Hothouse Flower ever since, still hungry for the sight of an audience rising to their feet and baying for more.

He and his colleagues have played in front of some vast crowds, notably in Croke Park when they opened proceeding for U2 on the ‘Joshua Tree’ tour.They enjoyed a similar outing with the Rolling Stones and they had their own outdoor extravaganza in 1988 when they headlined at the RDS in front of 35,000 customers. They have played in the USA many times and they have had a number one album in Australia where they continue to have a substantial fan base.

“I never thought of myself as a rock star,” he insists, adamant that the Flowers never garnered him any great riches to speak of. The group spent nine years on the road after bursting to prominence and then took time out: “Touring felt like a treadmill, an enjoyable treadmill but after three albums we stopped in 1994, pulled ourselves into dry dock and to scrape the barnacles off.”

They returned to action and, with various tweaks in personnel, they continued to appear around the world until Covid put a stop to their gallop. But since the lifting of restrictions they have resumed playing, with 30 concerts clocked up already this year, including an appearance at the Irish festival in Belgrade and a return to the Glastonbury festival.

With a Greystones wife, Siona Ryan, and two Greystones children, Fiachna has a solid foundation for a fulfilling existence. He has found time of late to branch out from the demands of the group to collaborate with American singer-songwriter Michelle Shocked on an album. And tickets are already on sale for an evening of songs and stories at his local Whale Theatre, on stage with Tom Dunne and Alan Connor.

Aside from such ventures, his soft-spoken voice has become familiar to night owls as the man at the microphone on RTE’s ‘Late Date’ at weekends, as well as deputising for John Creedon when required. He professes to love Greystones with its seaside location and insists that, though he has another life as a broadcaster, he remains a musician first of all.