Hothouse Flower’s Fiachna tells all about life with the band ahead of his hometown gig in Greystones

Guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Fiachna Ó Braonáin spoke to reporter David Medcalf about the birth of the Hothouse Flowers and how he has found time to branch out into radio, while still performing on stage

Fiachna O Braonain on stage. Photo credit Marcelo Biglia Expand
Fiachna O Braonain. Photo credit: Niall Meehan Expand

David Medcalf

Catching up with Fiachna Ó Braonáin was an achievement. The 56-year-old father of two had domestic duties to consider. And a car to have serviced. Oh, and a radio show – sitting in for John Creedon – to prepare. In short, the coolest of Hothouse Flowers had any number of excuses to postpone his morning chat with the man from the ‘People’, had he been so inclined.

But putting a cup of coffee in front of him banished thoughts of housework and the NCT from his mind. Once settled, he was happy to chat for as long as it took, relaxing into the conversation about his life and career, without giving plans for his play-list to enthral RTE’s listeners any head space just yet.

