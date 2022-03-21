Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.9°C Dublin

Hot Spot unveils new comedy club

Paul Marsh. Expand

Close

Paul Marsh.

Paul Marsh.

Paul Marsh.

braypeople

Eimear Dodd

The Hot Spot Music Club will host a night of comedy on Friday, April 1.

The event will be hosted by Paul Marsh, who  has been running comedy nights all around the country and puts on a great mix of comedy styles bringing that 'comedy club' feel to these fun-filled nights

The line-up will combine some top performers on the comedy club circuit as well as some of up and coming stand-up comedians. The line-up includes Emma Doran, Jim Elliott, Simon O’Keeffe and Ben Verth.

Tickets cost €12 or €10 for advance purchase. Doors at 8 p.m. on the night, with the show kicking off at 8.30 p.m.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Tickets available online at  thehotspot.ie/tickets. Alternatively, call 087 291 7519. Some tickets may also be available at the door on the night

Privacy