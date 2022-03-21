Hot Spot unveils new comedy club

The Hot Spot Music Club will host a night of comedy on Friday, April 1.

The event will be hosted by Paul Marsh, who has been running comedy nights all around the country and puts on a great mix of comedy styles bringing that 'comedy club' feel to these fun-filled nights

The line-up will combine some top performers on the comedy club circuit as well as some of up and coming stand-up comedians. The line-up includes Emma Doran, Jim Elliott, Simon O’Keeffe and Ben Verth.

Tickets cost €12 or €10 for advance purchase. Doors at 8 p.m. on the night, with the show kicking off at 8.30 p.m.

Tickets available online at thehotspot.ie/tickets. Alternatively, call 087 291 7519. Some tickets may also be available at the door on the night