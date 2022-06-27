Wicklow

Hot Spot Music Club to host celebration of John Lennon in Greystones

Jessica Lamb

A celebration of John Lennon is happening in the Hot Spot Music Club on Friday, July 1.

The brainchild of Kilcoole musician, Terry Meakin, the evening will feature a variety of songs from Lennon’s career in the Beatles, in addition to music from his career as a solo artist. This bespoke band features musicians and brothers, Terry Meakin and Michael Meakin as well as members of a Beatles tribute band - Scott Maher, Rob McKinney and Duncan Maitland.

The Meakin brothers will also return to the Hot Spot on Tuesday, July 12 for a once-off performance of The Back Doors.

The Lennon evening is on July 1. Doors 8p.m. Tickets €10 from - thehotspot.ie/tickets or on the door subject to availability.

