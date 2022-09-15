Historic Offaly family say goodbye to beloved Wicklow home – ‘This area is fabulous and is just getting better and better’

The name Goodbody has been synonymous with the textile industry in Clara, Offaly, for nearly two centuries. In 1825, the family moved to Clara from Mountmellick and introduced industry into the town, trading under the name of J&LF Goodbody.

Buying flour mills at Erry and Charlestown, the family developed the river Brosna and used it to harness power for their factories, including their famous jute factory which was established in 1864.

More than a century later, Elizabeth Goodbody, a descendant of the original Clara settler Robert Goodbody (1781–1860), uprooted and moved to Ballyteigue in Rathdrum, Co Wicklow.

Elizabeth fell in love with the area and decided to build a new house on the land adjacent to her Ballyteigue home in 1994. When she passed, her son Ian Goodbody inherited the beautiful 250 sq.m./2650sq.ft property and promptly moved in with his family.

“My mother built the house on land adjacent from the property she retired to,” Ian said. “We’ve been living in the area for about 42 years, so Ballyteigue means a lot to the family.

“The area is fabulous and just getting better and better. We have Avondale nearby. The walks are great. There’s golf and riding. You’re just 20 minutes from the sea. We’re very lucky with the amenities available here.”

The home is now for sale, but Ian explained that he plans to remain in the Rathdrum area, and that he and his wife are merely downsizing out of practicality.

“My wife and I are getting older, and we just don’t need that much space any more,” Ian said. “Looking to the future, realistically, we knew we’d have to move sometime. So, better to do it now than in another ten years.

“It’s a fantastic house and has been a great home for us. We’ve made so many great memories in it. I think it would really make a great home for a younger couple. Well, younger than us anyway!”

‘Crannagh’ was built in 1994 by Elizabeth Goodbody. The detached four-bedroom family home stands on c.5.5 acres of well-maintained land, currently in grass, divided into four stud railed and electric fenced paddocks with separate road access.

The property also incorporates the yard, a gravelled area to the rear of the house with ample parking, three stables, a tack room, two large American style barns, a large hen run, a poly tunnel, and a sizeable garage.

Idyllically situated on a quiet country road, the south facing house is approached via electric gates and a gravel driveway with access to the yard, barn, stables, and paddocks through the same entrance.

The accommodation comprises of a large entrance hallway, wooden staircase, large kitchen come dining area, living room, dining room, utility room, guest w.c., four bedrooms with two en-suite, and a family bathroom.

Ian has maintained the property’s understated elegance, with many original decorative cornicing and period fireplaces creating an ambience of old world charm. The new double-glazed windows and solar panels result in a high B3 BER energy rating.

With wonderful views, the distinctive property epitomises country living at its best and it will undoubtedly delight those that pursue an outdoor or equestrian lifestyle.

A well-maintained mature garden wraps around the house and sheltered sandstone patio area, which features panoramic views over the picturesque Avondale and overlooking yard and paddocks. The private, south facing garden features mature trees and low maintenance shrubs throughout, with wheelchair access to both the patio and house.

The property lies within five minutes of the expanding town of Rathdrum, its amenities and main line inner city rail link. There are also a range of sporting facilities and county walks nearby. Only 15 minutes to the M11 motorway, and 20 minutes to either of the seaside towns of Wicklow and Arklow.

Crannagh is for sale by private treaty and is guided by McDonnell Properties, Ballinahinch, Ashford, Co Wicklow at €900,000.