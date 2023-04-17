Heritage trail weekly walks in Wicklow town back until September

St Patrick’s Church is one of the stops along the heritage trail walk in Wicklow town.

THE free guided walks along the Wicklow Town Heritage Trail recommenced on Saturday morning and will continue to meet every Saturday morning until September.

Locals, visitors and tourists are all welcome to take part in what is a very informative walk detailing the rich history of Wicklow town, from the landing of St. Patrick in 432 to the end of the Civil War in 1923.

The free guided walk commences from Fitzwilliam Square at 11 a.m. and will take approximately two hours to complete and covers 18 key sites of historical interest.

This week will concentrate on the history in relation to the story of Billy Byrne and the 1798 rising in Wicklow town, the massacre of over 300 mainly women and children in Melancholy Lane by Sir Charles Coote in 1641, the story of the Black Castle including details of some of the battles that took place over six centuries, the attempted landing by St. Patrick at Travelahawk Beach and the history relating to the Barrow Green, including stories of the secret burials that took place there.

On each of the seven storyboards located on the trail there is a QR code which enables participants to watch a video on their phone.