Guided walking tours set to start in Arklow

Guided walking tours of Arklow are set to resum on Saturday, July 9.

There are three routes that will all start from the Maritime Museum in the Bridgewater Centre, with one route available every two weeks throughout July, August and September.

The walks are guided by museum staff and begin at 2p.m. on July 9, July 23, August 6, August 20, September 3 and September 17. Each day will be one of thre three walks and they will each take one hour to complete and cost €5 per person.

Walk one, which will be on July 9 and August 20, takes you through Arklow town centre.

Walk two, taking place on July 23 and September 3, is a tour of the site of Kynoch Munitions factory.

Walk three, set for August 6 and September 17, will be a tour of the harbour area, including Tyrrell’s boatyard, the Mariners’ Memorial Garden and Old Chapel Ground, Old Abbey Graveyard.

You can book your spot on any of these walks online or in the museum, including on the day of the tour. The maximum number of people on each walk will be 20, and your ticket does not include museum entry.