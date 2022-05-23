Grogan brings ‘bawdy, irreverent’ Strolling Through Ulysses to Tinahely

Robert Grogan's Strolling Through Ulysses! is coming to the Courthouse Arts Centre in Tinahely on May 27.

James Joyce’s Ulysses celebrates its 100th birthday this year, and one man is on a mission to bring it to life to the many who have yet to read his iconic work.

Writer, actor and Joycean enthusiast Robert Grogan is bringing his show Strolling Through Ulysses! to the Courthouse Arts Centre in Tinahely for one performance only, on Friday, May 27.

“There’s an ‘elephant in the room’ here,” he says. “I’m convinced that the main difficulty with Ulysses is the complete lack of relevant punctuation to help the reader to read the book. Apart from the usual narrative and dialogue, Joyce also includes the innermost thoughts of the characters, known as the ‘streams of consciousness’.

"These thoughts turn up everywhere, without warning, without explanation, and without punctuation. It’s very easy to become disoriented and bewildered early on in Ulysses as you struggle to distinguish the dialogue from the streams of consciousness and the narrative. And that’s exactly what happens with most people, and they end up abandoning the book.”

Strolling Through Ulysses! is a one-man show that tells the fun-filled story of Bloomsday - June, 16 1904 - the iconic day around which James Joyce’s Ulysses is based.

Written and performed by Robert Grogan, the show guides you through the curious events and quirky characters of Ulysses, in a humorous, entertaining and informative manner, with extracts from the novel which best illustrate the various aspects of Joyce’s writing - the comical, the descriptive and the complex – without compromising the integrity of the great book.

“It’s bawdy, irreverent and great fun!” says Grogan. “Just as Joyce had intended. To most people’s surprise Ulysses is a very funny book and Joyce wrote it with the full intention of making people laugh.

"The feedback from audiences to date has been amazing and very positive. The main comment I hear after shows is: I never knew that Ulysses was like that!”

Grogan was awarded Best Actor at the Galway Fringe Festival in 2019 for his performance in Strolling Through Ulysses!