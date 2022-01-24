Greystones’s Smoothboi Ezra chosen for RTE 2FM’s Rising list 2022

Greystones musician Smoothboi Ezra has been tipped for further success in 2022 after being chosen for the RTE 2FM Rising 2022 list.

The 19-year-old independent musician is among the ten up and coming artists whose music 2FM will champion during the year and during 2FM’s Rising Week from Monday, January 31.

Smoothboi Ezra, otherwise known as Ezra Williams, creates alt folk or alt rock music. They are a multi-instrumentalist and produce all their own music.

Their latest EP ‘Stuck' was released to rave reviews. Ezra has just come from supporting the Pillow Queens Irish tour. In 2019 Ezra, had their first headline show, upstairs in Whelan’s of Dublin, which came on the back of live sets with Orville Peck and Gypsies on The Autobahn. In 2021, Ezra supported Jungle at their sold out Brixton Academy show. They are also set to perform at Whelan’s in the coming weeks.

2FM Rising is in association with IMRO and each of this year’s ten acts will also receive a €1,000 bursary from the IMRO.

The list of ten acts was chosen by a panel of experts. Other names on the list include Lucy Blue, Sophie Doyle Ryder, Aby Coulibaly, Bklava, Efe, New Dad, Sprints, Cian DuCrot and Sello.