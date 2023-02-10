Greystones Youth Café puts call out for volunteers with ‘any skill’ to increase opening hours

The Happy Pear twins Dave and Steve Flynn have been tossing up some pizzas at the Greystones Youth Café.

A buzz of potential descended upon Greystones Youth Café recently as Tiglin’s fledgling initiative held an evening to encourage more people to volunteer, with a view to growing opening hours and events at the four-month old hang-out.

After more than six years of fundraising, the Greystones Youth Café opened at Tiglin’s Coolnagreina Centre in October last year. Since then it has grown from strength to strength, providing a space for teenagers to go to on Wednesday afternoons and Friday evenings.

Everyone from The Happy Pear twins Steve and Dave Flynn to Wicklow TDs Simon Harris, Jennifer Whitmore and Stephen Donnelly, and mental health advocate Niall ‘Bressie’ Breslin have popped in to meet local young people since the café’s launch, and it has also hosted events like the local Young Scientists Exhibition, showcasing the work of Greystones students that was highlighted at the national BT Young Scientist Exhibition.

Driving the project is St. Patrick's School Principal Rachel Harper, who has put a call out for volunteers as she believes now is the time to increase opening hours.

"We would love to open the café a few extra nights,” she said. “We're not too rigid, any skill could be put to practice. A couple of the suggestions were to do study sessions on Monday nights, those training to become teachers could get involved in this."

Explaining to prospective volunteers what’s involved in getting involved, she added: “Similar to a school, the youth café must follow stringent child protection policy procedures. Everyone who wishes to get involved must go through an interview process, get Garda vetted, and complete Children First Training. But don't let this intimidate you, it's a reasonably straightforward process."

Ms Harper’s presentation was accompanied by some of the youth club’s teenagers sharing what the café means to them and providing some ideas for the team to try to implement at the café, whilst also highlighting the lack of facilities for teenagers in the area, beyond the café.

Their words caught the attention of Ross McParland, Founder and Owner of The Whale Theatre, who said: “Brilliant atmosphere in the restaurant, where we learnt that volunteering could be in many different areas, not just supervision. These events caught my interest, coming from a theatre background. I hope we can host special social events in Whale Theatre, too, as treats for the volunteer group.“

Potential volunteer Dearbhla Murphy echoed Ross’s sentiments and added: "As a recent newcomer to Greystones, I was a little apprehensive about turning up at the volunteer evening at Greystones Youth Café not knowing anyone, but there was no need to be so! Aubrey, Rachel and the team were so welcoming and encouraging. Last night’s introduction was fun, inspiring and informative and I’m very excited to get involved with such a positive, upbeat group and making some new friends too!"

With positive feedback showing the evening was a success, Tiglin Chairman Aubrey McCarthy was on a high, reiterating one of the key concepts of the café, which is that it is run by the community for the community.

He said: “What an amazing night seeing the community come together to build something special for the youth of Greystones. What has been a long hard slog to get planning, fire certs etc., has finally resulted in a multi-purpose building that the young people can call their own. Tiglin is delighted to be part of this community initiative. Huge appreciation must go to Rachel Harper and her amazing team of volunteers."

Lynne O'Connor, Coordinator Greystones Family Resource Centre, added: "The youth café is a fabulous space for young people, and I love that it is community-led. There is a real sense of care for the young people of Greystones, and the youth-guided approach will be so beneficial for the next generation of young leaders in the community. "

The Greystones Youth Cafe is open on Wednesdays from 3pm to 5pm and on Fridays from 7pm to 9pm. Anyone wishing to volunteer can contact Ms Harper by emailing youthcafe@tiglin.ie.