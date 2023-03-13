Greystones St Patrick’s Day Parade 2023: Everything you need to know

Greystones is to have its first St Patrick’s Day parade since 2019 and its first since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, with all-conquering boxers Kaci Rock and Tadhg O’Donnell the Grand Marshals.

Start time and route

The parade will begin at 11 a.m., south of the town at the Shoreline Leisure roundabout and will follow the usual route from the Mill Road, through the town and along Church Road before finishing at the old cinema on Victoria Road. Special traffic management and parking arrangements will be put in place on the day.

Getting there

DART services are set to be running a Sunday service, but some additional trains will be provided to assist getting to and from parades.

There are three Dublin Bus routes in operation: 84/a Blackrock to Newcastle (via Greystones) & Newcastle to Blackrock (via Greystones), 84n D’olier St. Dublin towards Greystones – Weekend late night bus, 84x Hawkins Street, Dublin to Newcastle/Kilcoole (via Greystones). If driving, parking will be limited and road closures will be in place.

Floats to watch out for

The town’s twinning partners from Holyhead will be participating in 2023 and will bring a float which will carry a specially commissioned iron wire Red Dragon. According to the Greystones Municipal District there has been a huge response from local clubs and communities with the message being to turn the town green for this special occasion.

Christian Churches Together will be participating in the parade under the theme of ‘For you are all children of God’. They are inviting all children to come along and dress up and join with them and represent the many different countries and traditions in the world by coming along and dressing in international colours, wearing traditional dress, painting their faces with flag colours or making flags to wave.