Greystones singer-songwriter Luke Carrig releases debut EP

Greystones singer-songwriter Luke Carrig has released his debut EP.

The tracks were recorded in Big Red Studios in Co. Wicklow over a weekend of live sessions. The former founding member of the Raglans, whose debut album made it to number five in the Irish charts, Luke teamed up with local Greystones artists Joshua Courtney and Elliot Crampton to work through his new material and he said that the collaboration worked out really well.

The EP has five eclectic tracks. Luke describes them as raw in presentation, and passionate in their delivery. The tunes can be winsomely pop in places, melancholy in others, but Luke says are always true to his singer-songwriter roots.

Luke is grateful for other contributions to the EP, like that of Dublin-based singer-songwriter, Joanna Burke, who sang backing vocals on ‘Last Time’, and Fiachra White, of Kammerpop, who added keys and reed organ to enhance both ‘Last Time’ and ‘Hopelessly’.

All tracks were mixed and mastered by Chicago-based engineer, Drew Elliot. The EP can be listened to and purchased for €7 via Luke’s website: www.lukecarrigmusic.com

The local artist will be supporting John Spillane at The Hotspot Music Club, Greystones on October 7.