Greystones octogenarian Niamh Cooke set to unveil first solo art exhibition

One of the pieces which will be on display at Niamh's exhibition.

GREYSTONES-based vibrational and abstract artist, Niamh Cooke, will showcase up to 30 oil paintings at her first ever solo exhibition at the tranquil Knockrose Garden in ‘The Scalp’.

The exhibition of her latest works reflects the octogenarian’s return to the canvas in her advancing years and runs from Friday, August 26 through to Sunday, September 4, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Niamh draws her inspiration from personal experiences, the environment, and cultures around the world. She says colour is key to her work and describes her latest pieces as ‘expansive and free’.

She said: “Colour is very evident and important to my work, as is staying out of thought and what others think.”

For Niamh, the pandemic created a heightened need to create in order to release mass and personal frustrations.

“Each piece in this collection offers its observer a few moments of quiet reflection and, hopefully, a feeling of renewal, and a potential antidote to our ever-increasingly stressful lives,” added Niamh.

Her intention towards healing has been a common thread throughout her entire career spanning physiotherapy, counselling/healing therapy and now art. After completing a course in art therapy, she even used art as a therapeutic tool during her work with her clients.

Niamh has been immersed in all aspects of art since 2000, after retiring from all her client-based work. At that time, she honed her techniques of working with oils, watercolour, and life drawing. She participated in her first exhibition in Coolagad, Greystones in 2007. Then in 2009, captivated by the colours, details and movement of light, she developed a passion for stained glass in Brittany, France, and she exhibited some of her stained glass work at Knockrose in 2015 along with two other artists. Over the past number of years, Niamh has returned to the canvas to paint with oils.

A proud mother to seven grown children, in Ireland and abroad, and grandmother to 13, Niamh hopes her work will intrigue and provide a daily moment of healing, peace and joy.

In addition, part of the proceeds from the sale of her work from this exhibition will go to Yoga for Hope, established in 2009 by Niamh’s friend and yoga teacher, Mella Murphy, to help raise much-needed funds for The Hope Foundation.

Also, award-winning County Wicklow potter, Geoffrey Healy will be the guest speaker at the opening night reception.

Niamh said: “Geoffrey’s work flows from his intentional stream of feelings and I’d like to think that I’m now doing the same with my paintings.”