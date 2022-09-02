Greystones hosts chess 28th Bray Rapid Chess Championships

28th Bray Rapidplay Chess Tournament at Greystones Bridge Centre. Cllr Stephen Stokes makes a move in his sixth round match against Vivaan Verlekar

28th Bray Rapidplay Chess Tournament at Greystones Bridge Centre. The sixth round in progress

28th Bray Rapidplay Chess Tournament at Greystones Bridge Centre. Grandmaster Alexander Baburin (right) against Yaroslav Dumansky

Chess players from across Ireland brought their best moves to Greystones for the 28th Bray Rapid Chess Championship.

This year’s event was held in the Greystones Bridge Centre and attracted 70 players from all over Ireland, including four senior Irish internationals.

North Wicklow was also well-represented with local players taking part in the contest of strategy and skill.

Councillor Gerry Walsh, Cathaoirleach of the Greystones Municipal District, made the ceremonial opening move for Greystones player Brian Beckett.

The tournament was won by Ireland’s only Grandmaster Alexander Baburin with Greystones player Kavin Venkatesan finishing in third.Tom O’Gorman was second with Yaroslav Dumansky in fourth and Colm Daly in fifth place.

It was the first time that the annual event was held in Greystones and it is hoped by organisers that more chess events can take place in the town in the future.

The organising committee was Eugene Rellis, Pat Quill, Tom Janowski, and Cllr Stephen Stokes.

Organisers thanked Greystones Bridge Centre for hosting the event and all those who took part or helped in any way.

The Bray-Greystones Chess Club are planning to enter three teams into the Leinster Leagues. For more information about the club, email braygreystoneschessclub@gmail.com.