Greystones Community Noticeboard

Resource centre

Greystones Family Resource Centre Reaches Out would like to reach out to families who need that extra support.

GFRC can link to the families themselves or put them in contact with organisations who help.

The centre also has a focus on domestic violence and a new outreach clinic with Bray Women’s Refuge will be held once a month in Greystones FRC.

Additionally, Bray Women’s Refuge offers supports to the Greystones community including safety planning and court accompaniment. Their 24-7 helpline is 01 2866163.

GFRC is located at 28 Burnaby Court and can be contacted on 01 2557528.

Cliff walk

The Cliff Walk between Greystones and Bray remains partially closed.

It is safe to walk from Bray as far as the Windgates steps but the Greystones side is extremely dangerous and closed in certain spots. The council said it is safe to walk from Greystones as far as the barriers at the southern end and on the Bray Head loop at the northern end.

The council is assessing the issue and pursuing solutions to the problem.

Toastmasters

Toastmasters Greystones meet on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 8 p.m.

Meetings are currently being held on Zoom.

Email greystonestoastmasters@gmail.com to sign up.

Tributes for deceased

This newspaper offers tribute pieces to bereaved family members within the local community who have recently suffered the loss of a loved one.

The service is available free of charge, and will be completed in a manner that is sensitive to your own personal wishes and requests. Please contact the journalist whose details are listed above if this is something that interests you or is something you would like to do to honour the memory of your loved one who has recently passed away.

Library

Greystones library has now reopened to the public for visiting and borrowing.

Meanwhile, online resources continue to include ebooks and audiobooks, courses, magazines, language learning and more.

Local branch contact details are available at wicklow.ie.

Cancer support

Greystones Cancer Support offices are closed but the organisation can be contacted at info@greystonescancersupport.com or 01 2871601 for further information on supports and online classes.

The group’s hypnotherapist, Eymer Nolan, is running online classes for members on the first Saturday of each month.

The singing group continues every Monday evening on Zoom.

The writing group meets every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m..

An online mindfulness class takes place on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 11.15 a.m.; and online chair yoga takes place on Thursdays from 12.30 p.m. to 1.15 p.m.

Food market

NeighbourFood Glenroe has opened at Glenroe Farm.

The weekly market is open for orders. Buyers can join at neighbourfood.ie/glenroe and order online before the market closes at midnight n Tuesdays.

Producers then prepare the orders and deliver them to the collection point at Glenroe Farm. Collection is between 5.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. on Thursdays.

The fresh produce is provided by local businesses.

Meals on Wheels

Greystones Meals on Wheels operates its service two days a week.

The long running service provides people with delicious and healthy meals delivered to their doors by friendly helpers.

Those who require the services can call 01 2877311. Volunteers are also invited to get in touch.

Open mic poetry

An open mic poetry reading event for Greystones and the surrounding areas takes place on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The reading evenings will happen in-person when a venue becomes feasible.

Host Sarah Joy Thompson will lead poets and poetry lovers and give everyone the chance to read some work.

Admission is free and the link to access the call is us04web.zoom.us.

Temporary closure

Wicklow County Council wish to advise the public that the planned temporary closure of the access from Applewood Heights onto L1027 Chapel Road is now in place.

Access is being restricted for cars, vans and trucks, Pedestrians and cyclists and motorcyclists can still access the route.

An alternative route to the L1027/Chapel Road is available via the L1026/Blacklion Road by Lidl. Access to Applewood Heights will be maintained via the junction with the R761.

The council said this is a temporary closure for six months to assess the merits of this measure in terms of improving the road safety for residents of Applewood Heights.

Market

North Wicklow Country Market, Wicklow’s longest running market is on every Saturday morning, 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. in the Community Centre, Newcastle.

The market includes fresh locally grown vegetables, bread, cakes, and all sorts of baking, savouries, jams marmalade, cordials, 3Qs Relish and ketchup, eggs (hen & duck), plants, fresh cut garden flowers, wooden planters, crafts, and wooden lamps and boards made from locally sourced wood.

Coffee and tea is also being served inside, following Government guidelines.

Meditation Monday

Aisling Leonard is leading meditation on Monday mornings at 7 a.m. at the Cove.

‘Together we Rise’ is a 30-minuted guided morning meditation to refocus, refresh and reset, allowing participants to greet the week with clarity, acceptance and intention.

Both in-person and Zoom tickets are available.

The event is limited to 15 people. Aisling is asking for €10 during these times. Once restrictions are lifted, the regular community price will be €5. If any meditation session is cancelled due to rain, she will refund the fees.

For a link to purchase tickets, email hello@aislingleonard.com.

Older persons register

Greystones Community Policing Unit has an older persons register in operation.

Gardaí ask that if anyone knows of an older person living alone who might be vulnerable, they send details to greystones.community@garda.ie.

Garda history

The Garda Síochána Retired Members Association (GRMA) is inviting people to participate in its project ‘Capturing our History - An Oral History of An Garda Síochána 1922 - 2022’, one year out from the 100th anniversary of the gardaí.

They are calling for photographs, records and memories and recollections of garda service from across that century, especially in some notable and dark times in the turbulent history of the nation.

Their appeal is to all retired members, serving members of the Garda Síochána, their families and the wider public for their participation in this event.

To include a story or item of memorabilia, contact Mick Lernihan of the Bray Branch, who is also general secretary of the GSRMA, on 086 8121860.

Online talk

Bray Library will host an online talk for parents about responding to a child’s anxiety about going to school on Wednesday, January 12 at 7 p.m.

School avoidance, also known as school refusal, is the term used to describe a child’s difficulty attending school due to fear, anxiety or stress.

Tara Kelly of New Authority Parenting will discuss how to respond with strength and compassion, supporting children to return to the classroom while acknowledging the real and difficult feelings that are causing this behaviour.

The ultimate goal is to get the child in to school, but all aspects of school avoidance will be discussed from early intervention to long-term avoidance, and the resulting impact on family life.

To book a place on this Zoom talk, email: braylib@wicklowcoco.ie

Jigsaw

Jigsaw Wicklow can be contacted on 01 5240796 or wicklow@jigsaw.ie.

The service is based in Bray and is for young people aged 12 to 25 who live, work or go to school in Wicklow.

Any young person going through a difficult time, or someone concerned about them, can get in touch.

Resources, articles and direct support are available on jigsawonline.ie.

Exercise booklet

Wicklow Local Sports Partnership has published an Older Adult Home Exercise Booklet.

They advise that adults of all ages should be physically active at a moderate intensity for at least 30 minutes each day The range of exercises in the booklet is inclusive, effective and sustainable opportunities to be active.

The booklet is available online at wicklowlsp.ie or for a hard copy, call 0404 20100.