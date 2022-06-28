Greystones book shop hosts launch of ‘The Shop Of Impossible Ice Creams’

Shane Hegarty Book Launch at Halfway Up The Stairs Greystones. Lily Warner and Maria Peck

Shane Hegarty Book Launch at Halfway Up The Stairs Greystones. Juliet and Sophia Carey

Shane Hegarty Book Launch at Halfway Up The Stairs Greystones. Sebastian and Odhrnaith Nolan

Shane Hegarty Book Launch at Halfway Up The Stairs Greystones. Daniel and Sue Constantino

Shane Hegarty recently launched his new children’s book ‘The Shop of Impossible Ice Creams’.

The launch took place in Halfway Up the Stairs bookshop in Greystones, who hosted a day of family fun.

The event was held outside the shop to ensure all were comfortable and to accommodate the large crowd.

“It was really well attended. We kicked things off at four o’clock and we had lots of families here to listen to Shane read his book,” said Halfway Up the Stairs manager Trish Hennessy.

She added: “We are big fans of Shane here, we would call him a friend of the shop.”

Halfway Up the Stairs plays host to events weekly and promises to provide a jam-packed summer of events in the coming months.

“We had another author here last Saturday and our subscription service will select a book for our subscribers to read at the end of the month,” said Trish.

“Shane is going to do an exclusive for subscribers at the end of the month.”

‘The Shop Of Impossible Ice Creams’ follows Limpet’s mum as she opens an ice-cream shop, full of her favourite new flavours: mushroom and tuna ice cream, anyone? Roast parsnip and gravy?