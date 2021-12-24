Green light for Santa’s sleigh

SANTA is taking no chances with the Irish weather this year. Rain, hail, snow or fog, he’ll have no problem finding his way to every boy and girl in the country thanks to a secret weapon.

We can exclusively reveal that special, very bright LED spotlights will be placed all around the coast, pointing to the sky to guide Santa and his sleigh as he zooms from home to home late on Christmas Eve and into the early hours of Christmas Day.

Any children reading this should note that the supersized radio-controlled lights will only be switched on when Santa enters Irish airspace - long after they are asleep in bed - after his high-powered sleigh is detected by the Dublin Air Traffic Control Centre.

The lights will be green so that, even in the thickest fog, Santa will know he’s reached Ireland. As a back-up, all the lighthouses around the coast are being fitted with green bulbs for the night.

Santa’s navigation team have plotted a route into Ireland from the south east and the sleigh is expected to slingshot around the tower of Hook Lighthouse before zipping up the east coast and then zig-zagging back and forth across the country following a pattern worked out by North Pole mathematicians, to make certain no child is overlooked.

Santa and his reindeers have been in training all year, getting ready for Christmas Eve, and his hi-tech sleigh has been double checked by a special team of elf mechanics based at the North Pole.

But even if one of the reindeer gets cramp (and it’s usually Rudolf because he has to work hardest at the front) or the sleigh has a mechanical fault, plans are in place to help Santa on his way again.

A reindeer vet and sleigh engineer have already flown in from the North Pole and the Civil Defence are on standby to bring them to Santa anywhere in the country if needed.

A second sleigh has also been shipped to Ireland. In the unlikely event of a breakdown that can’t be repaired, it can be pressed into service very quickly because of a new Rapid Reindeer Release mechanism. North Pole HQ will not say where sleigh number two is located but it’s understood to be somewhere safe in the Wicklow Mountains.

Santa’s sleigh has been upgraded this year with a big 4K touchscreen showing the latest Met Eireann weather maps, a rain cover that automatically closes when it senses rain and powerful fan heaters at the front to keep the reindeer warm in cold weather.

By the time the sleigh touches down in Ireland, most of its jet fuel will have been used up so Santa will this year make a pitstop at a specially built refuelling station on the Wexford/Wicklow border. He’s expected to enjoy a mug of hot chocolate as he waits for the tank to fill up.

Food is the one thing Santa will not have to worry about when he arrives in Ireland. Irish children are among the most generous in the world and all the carrots, milk and biscuits they leave out help give Santa, Rudolf and the eight other reindeers the energy they need to make their deliveries.

On a break from his busy schedule, Santa spoke to us by video call from the North Pole and said he was really looking forward to visiting Ireland.

“The boys and girls in Ireland have been very, very good this year and I can’t wait to give them their presents. Rudolf is prancing around with excitement. He says Irish carrots are the best!”

Santa said all boys and girls should be in bed early Christmas Eve “to get a good sleep so they can enjoy all the toys on Christmas Day”.

While he loves the Christmas rush, he’s also looking forward to sitting down with Mrs Claus on Christmas night for a well-deserved rest. “We’ll be watching a recording of the Late Late Toy Show. I haven’t had time to see it and I hear it was very good this year.”

With a parting wave and a big smile, he wished everyone in Ireland a very happy and safe Christmas. “Ho, ho, ho…see you all on Christmas Eve!”