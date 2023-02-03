Great response to fundraising tractor and vintage car run for Knockananna Camogie Club

Rory Stokes, Tom McDonald, James Mc Donald, Aine McDonald, Declan Breslin and Ciaran Breslin at the Tractor Run in Knockananna for the local Camogie Club. Photos: Joe Byrne

THERE was plenty of excitement in Knockananna as the local Camogie Club hosted a fundraising vintage car and tractor run on Sunday, January 29.

It has been an intense number of years for Knockananna Camogie Club, with the adult team winning five Senior County Championships, three Leinster Championship victories, three All-Ireland finals and an All-Ireland win in 2022.

The club has also fielded two adult teams, senior and junior, for the last two years, fielded junior teams for all age groups, celebrated their 50th anniversary last year and launched a 50th anniversary commemoration book and worked with Knockananna GAA Club on the development of the clubhouse and GAA grounds.

Another busy year ahead is expected so a fundraising drive was started to help with the maintenance of the ever-growing club.

There was a great turnout of vintage vehicles and tractors for the event, with registration costing €20 starting at 3.30 p.m. The vehicles then departed from Knockananna with their lights switched on in support of Knockananna Camogie Club. All monies raised on the day will go towards the adult and juvenile teams. Jim Byrne of Ballinglen was the winner of the Tractor Registration prize in the form of a voucher from Murphy’s Hotel in Tinahely.

Donations can still be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/knockananna-camogie-tractor-run