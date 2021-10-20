Global classical stars to perform at ‘Winter Weekend’ at Russborough

THE West Wicklow Chamber Festival’s inaugural Winter Weekend taking place from November 12th to 14th, will feature a selection of world-class musicians performing at Russborough House.

Latvian sisters Kristīne and Margarita Balanas are two of the most exciting and versatile artists of their generation and will be performing on Saturday, November 13 at 8 p.m..

Known for their distinguished artistry and mesmerising stage presence, they have dazzled audiences all over the world in venues such as Carnegie Hall, Laeiszhalle Hamburg, Foundation Louis Vuitton, Royal Festival Hall, Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Philharmonie, Berlin. Their concert with the festival will be their debut Irish performance as a duo.

Kristīne on violin, is one of the fastest rising talents on the international scene and was recently recognised as Young Artist of the Year in the prestigious Grand Music Awards of Latvia. Margarita on cello made her solo debut at Wigmore Hall at age 17 and has since established an impressive solo career on the international stage.

The sisters were featured as actors and musicians alongside Robbie Williams in his music video 'Different', and in New Riga Theatre’s award-winning production of 'Story about Kaspar Hauser' directed by Alvis Hermanis. The Tel Aviv Museum in Israel recently commissioned a short documentary about Margarita’s instrument, in which she was featured. In addition to their work on stage and screen, the sisters modelled for Vogue and Molly Goddard in London Fashion Week, and since 2018, they have been sponsored by leading brands such as La Perla and GVIDO.

Mairéad Hickey and Fiachra Garvey will perform on Friday, November 12 at 8 p.m.. Violinist Mairéad’s natural ability to communicate with beauty and integrity has entranced audiences worldwide. Mairéad will perform with Wicklow-born Fiachra, an award-winning pianist and the Festival’s Artistic Director.

There will be a performance from Sharon Carty and Gary Beecher on Sunday, November 14, at 3 p.m.. Mezzo-soprano Sharon Carty is acclaimed for the warmth, clarity and agility of her voice. she will perform with pianist Gary Beecher, who in 2019 was awarded First Prize at the prestigious International Nadia and Lili Boulanger Voice-Piano Competition in Paris.

Go to https://www.westwicklowfestival.com/ to make a booking. You also have the option of booking a pre-concert dinner at Russborough.