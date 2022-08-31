Wicklow

Glenmalure enjoys historical walks, music and poetry for Heritage Week

Cairde le Chéile playing live at Glenmalure. Expand
A group of musicians from Dublin. Expand
a group of young musicians led by Eugene Fitzpatrick. Expand
Musicians from Castleknock were among the musicians performing. Expand
An Óige President, George King. Expand
A large gathering at Glenmalure Hostel. Expand
Friends of Glenmalure Hostel. Expand
Louis in action. Expand
Participants taking part on the Twelve Graves walk. Expand

Cairde le Chéile playing live at Glenmalure.

A group of musicians from Dublin.

a group of young musicians led by Eugene Fitzpatrick.

Musicians from Castleknock were among the musicians performing.

An Óige President, George King.

A large gathering at Glenmalure Hostel.

Friends of Glenmalure Hostel.

Louis in action.

Participants taking part on the Twelve Graves walk.

Myles Buchanan

HERITAGE Week was celebrated in style in Glenmalure with two successful heritage events organised jointly by Glenmalure PURE Mile group and Friends of Glenmalure hostel.

On Saturday, August 13, a walk to view the historic sites of the valley was enjoyed by 25 participants in glorious sunshine, finishing at the site of the Twelve Graves on the slopes of Ballybraid Mountain.

On Saturday, 20, the glen was a hive of activity as music, poetry and song filled the air. The afternoon’s entertainment started at Baravore car park where renowned musician and songwriter, Marion McEvoy opened the event with a beautiful open- air performance of three of her own songs with themes associated with the Garden County.

While some enjoyed a short walk along the Coillte Mining Looped Trail to view the crusher houses, musicians from the Aughrim Comhaltas group and Cairde le Chéile from Castleknock led by Eugene Fitzpatrick were gathering at the hostel where they provided wonderful entertainment for the entire afternoon.

An Óige President, George King outlined the history of the hostel and its associations with Maud Gonne McBride, William Butler Yeats and Dr. Kathleen Lynn. The music was interspersed with poetry from Jane Clarke, Seán Healy, Sandra Behan, Jack Byrne and other volunteers while Seamus Byrne recalled some interesting stories of Co. Wicklow’s past, while the evening was rounded off with two Co. Wicklow tunes from Louis O’Byrne, ‘Luggala’ and ‘Wicklow Miners’.

