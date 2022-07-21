Glendalough Trail Run in aid of charity Fighting Blindness returns this October

The last Fighting Blindness Glendalough Trial Run took place in 2019 and featured over 350 participants.

THE Fighting Blindness Glendalough Trial Run returns after a two year hiatus due to Covid and registration for the event taking place in October is now open.

Over 350 people participated in the last run held in 2019, supporting research to find cures and treatments for blindness. The challenge is open to people of all levels of fitness, and includes a 15.5km run or the option of a 8.6km walk or jog.

The run acts as a fundraiser for the patient-led charity Fighting Blindness, and the route being participants through some of the finest scenery on display in the Garden County. This year’s event will be taking place on Saturday, October 15, starting at 11 a.m.

Spaces are limited for the Glendalough Trail because of environmental restrictions in the area, so participants should register as soon as possible at www.GlendaloughTrail.com to avoid disappointment.

The entry fee is €20, with a further €50 minimum fundraising target. There is a special discounted registration rate of €15 until the end of July. All proceeds will support the quest for cures and treatments for blindness.

Fighting Blindness works with rare, genetic, age-related and degenerative eye conditions that affect an estimated 272,000 people in Ireland. The organisation also provides peer-to-peer support services for people and families affected by sight loss.