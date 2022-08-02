Garth Plucks entertains in aid of Glencormac United Football Club

Musician Karl Ivers transformed into Garth Plucks on Saturday night for a fantastic evening of community fun in Kilmacanogue.

The Garth Plucks Car Park Tour celebrated the music of the world famour Garth Brooks and raised funds for Glencormac United Football Club via a raffle.

A total of €2,000 was collected to help the team, which was well-represented on the night, which included a reunion of some starts from the 1980s.

Pat Philips, Philip Mulligan, Jim Lawless, Colm Mulligan, and Tony Doyle were all in attendance, as were the two John Devlins and Gerry Blackbyrne.