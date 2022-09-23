Galway singing sensation Niamh Regan to appear in Tinahely in October

Critically acclaimed Galway singer-songwriter Niamh Regan will play at The Courthouse Arts Centre in Tinahely on Saturday October 8.

Niamh announced her arrival as one of the most distinctive songwriters in Ireland with her debut album ‘Hemet’, which was released in the midst of the lock down in 2020. Earning nominations for both the RTE Fold Awards and the Choice Awards album of the year, the album received soaring praise and led to performances on the Late Late Show and Other Voices.

After her studies at the University of Limerick, Regan honed her craft as a songwriter by travelling between Ireland and California, writing about her experiences along the way.

Her songs seamlessly weave the intimacy of the Irish lyrical tradition with the expansive breadth of American songwriters such as Karen Dalton, Stevie Nickes and Joni Mitchell. However, Niamh’s sound is entirely her own.

A natural storyteller, Regan’s songs are windows into her world – snapshots of the intimacy of everyday life. This is evident on her upcoming EP ‘In the Meantime’, which was generously supported by the Galway International Arts Festival Elevate Bursary.

The EP is a collection of songs written during the challenges of the pandemic, exploring themes of acceptance, uncertainty, independence, family guilt, silence and ordinary acts of love. With her singular mastery, Regan’s song writing draws the listener into the intricate details of everyday life, then elevates them into something universal.

Niamh Regan will appear at The Courthouse Arts Centre in Tinahely on Saturday October 8 at 8pm. Tickets are €18.

For more information phone 0402 38529 (Wednesday-Saturday, 10am-4pm), or email: pr@courthousearts.ie or barbara@courthousearts.ie