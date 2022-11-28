Wicklow

Gallery: Dunlavin school hits 70th year

GENERATIONS of students returned to Scoil Niocláis Naofa in Dunlavin last week to mark the school’s 70th year.

Grandparents, parents and grandchildren gathered around displays of the school’s seven decades of history on Friday, November 25.

The event was attended by local Councillor Avril Cronin, who attended the primary school as a child, and proved an enjoyable coming together.

Scoil Niocláis Naofa’s present building was erected in 1952. before that, the school was on the church grounds and consisted of two rooms divided by curtains. One make-shift room was the boys school and the other was a girld school.

There wasn’t event a roof on the toilet! In the present day not only do the toilets have rooves, but classrooms have walls too, with the latest upgrade coming in 2006 to provide a new six classroom extension.

The next big event will be their Christmas Carol Service on Thursday, December 15 from 7pm in St Nicholas of Myra Church, where children from Junior Infants, 1st, 3rd and 5th classes wills sing.

