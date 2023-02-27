Gabrielle Kirby to hold photo exhibition of her stunning images at Wicklow Library

Gabrielle out and about taking some photos.

GABRIELLE Kirby, a native of Dublin who has lived in Wicklow town for the past 30 years, has turned her passion for photography into a business.

Gabrielle is a member of the Servants of Love community based on Quarantine Hill and her cards are already well established in Earl's newsagents while her prints of Wicklow town can be viewed in Byrne's Gift Shop.

Her work has also sold in Ireland, USA and Australia.

A photography exhibition of her photos of Wicklow town and the surrounding Garden County will take place in Wicklow Library, Main St. Wicklow town from March 2 to March 9.

The exhibition will open eyes to the beauty of the local Wicklow landscape and the launch on March 2 takes place at 6.30 p.m.