Fun and games for all at Arklow Celtic’s Party in the Park

WONDERFUL weather added to the atmosphere at Arklow Celtic’s Abbey Park grounds last weekend as they held their annual Party in the Park event.

There were fun and games for all the family, with the estimated 200 attendees treated to music from Finian Wicklow, the Mos Eisly Brothers and DJ Mike. There was also a bouncing castle and cartoon characters for the kids.

The event followed a memorial football match dedicated to James Sheehan, a former Arklow Celtic player who passed away tragically 10 years ago. Each year his friend Mark Doyle has organised a memorial match in his honour, with the proceeds of Party in the Park going back into the club.

“We do it for the club, in James’ memory,” Mark said. “We get everyone back together who played on James’ team. It’s a great way to remember him.”

James’ mother Katherine, who has been instrumental in the growth of the event, said, “Originally it was a personal get together, but three years ago we decided to make it bigger. It’s great for the kids and the community. It’s a great way to honour James and help the club.”