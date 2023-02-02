Fun Accessible Sensory Toys available to borrow from all Wicklow libraries

The collection features over 1400 items which can be borrowed from all libraries, including Arklow Library (pictured).

WICKLOW County Council has a new range of sensory toys available at all libraries to borrow.

The Fun Accessible Sensory Toys (FAST) collection features over 140 items divided into four functional categories: Gross Motor skills, Fine Motor skills, Language, Social, Life and Play Skills and Sensory and Tactile.

This collection of toys and assistive resources has been established to respond to the growing demand for intervention services for children and young people with additional needs.

Mr Brian Gleeson, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council said: “We are steadfast in our commitment to provide quality resources and services to support parents, caregivers and families in our community. This collection is just one way of doing that.”

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Tommy Annesley said: “Another reason for the introduction of this collection to the libraries in Wicklow is to reduce the impact of climate change. The promotion of lending and sharing of the toys will allow people to try the toys before making a decision to purchase.”

The Library Service is aware that some of the items in this collection can be prohibitively expensive to purchase and it is hoped that providing library members with the opportunity to try the items first by borrowing them from the library will give people enough information and experience to know if the item would be a useful thing to own before spending money.

The items from this collection can be borrowed on any adult library membership card by people living, working or studying in Wicklow County. One item may be borrowed at a time, for a maximum of 10 days. Terms and conditions apply.

The collection is housed in Wicklow Libraries HQ and cannot be browsed in person – the dedicated FAST Collection catalogue can be viewed online at the Wicklow Libraries homepage or in any Wicklow library branch.

To order an items send an email to SensoryToys@wicklowcoco.ie or ring 01 272 3205.