Kids Club Ireland will host a free Valentines disco for kids at the Bridgewater Shopping Centre in Arklow this Thursday, February 16, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

A spokesperson for Kids Club said: “We are delighted the Bridgewater Shopping Centre has invited us to host a kids Valentines disco, which will take place opposite Specsavers. Get your dancing shoes and disco glam on!”