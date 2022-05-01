Free digital skills classes for older people in Wicklow

Free digital skills classes for older people are being rolled out across Ireland, including in Wicklow.

A free in-person digital skills class for older people will take place at the Brockagh Centre in Laragh on Wednesday, May 11 as part of the Hi Digital partnership initiative between Vodafone Ireland Foundation, Active Retirement Ireland and ALONE.

A first of its kind, five-year programme, Hi Digital was developed to bridge the worsening digital divide in Ireland and support older people with little or no digital skills to get online.

Active Retirement Ireland’s in-person classes are now available to book and are open to any person aged 65+ who would like to develop their digital literacy and confidence with guidance and support alongside other older people in their community.

Classes are run by trained ARI digital ambassadors who offer face to face training and guidance so older people can develop their skills in a relaxed and supportive environment.

The Hi Digital training course consists of bite-sized lessons organised around key digital themes including internet basics and how to use online devices, as well as digital apps and features such as social media or video calling that can enhance daily life and combat isolation.

Maureen Kavanagh, CEO of Active Retirement Ireland, said: “Through this next stage of the Hi Digital programme, our digital ambassador-led, in-person classes will further support older people’s participation online. This will help ensure they have the appropriate access and skills to engage with digital services, along with expanding the possibilities on offer to them from the digital shift.

“The Hi Digital programme is about giving older people in Ireland more choices and empowering them to learn the skills they need if they do want to get online. Classes are free and I encourage any older person who would like to improve their digital skills to get in touch and sign up.”

Anyone wishing to attend a class can book their place by contacting Active Retirement Ireland on 1800 20 30 30, or by emailing hidigital@activeirl.ie