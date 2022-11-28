Four Wicklow Christmas markets to visit – and some creative classes

Russborough House in west Wicklow is set to begin its Christmas schedule of events this weekend.

A festive Christmas market is a glorious place to spend time, and to pick up unique gifts for loved ones too. Throughout County Wicklow and beyond communities are coming together to bring the very best of Christmas cheer to locals and visitors. Here are some of the best the county has to offer.

​

Wicklow town Christmas Market

Wicklow town is home to a long established festive market that once lit up the Abbey grounds, but has migrated slightly closer to the sea. Leitrim Square is the epicentre of a thriving market that has it all.

Entry is free and the market has something for all ages, from a brand-new Santa experience for the little ones to an expanded Eco Ice Rink for those seeking winter thrills. Skate along to the sounds of Christmas carols, while soaking in the festive sights of all things Christmas.

Inside the market itself you will find multiple artisan food vendors offering a wide choice of delicious, international culinary delights. Over 50 craft stalls will guarantee any outstanding Christmas shopping list will be completed.

The market runs each weekend from November 19 to December 18. Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Train and bus services to Wicklow town can be found on TFI app.

​

Killruddery Christmas Market

Killruddery Christmas Market takes place every Saturdays and Sunday from November 19 and also on the Thursday and Friday prior to Christmas Eve in the grounds of the famous house and gardens in Bray.

Market stalls include all the seasonal favourites, including mulled wine, and you can even buy a Christmas Tree. Produce from the Killruddery Farm Shop is always popular and visitors will find plenty of organic foods on sale, including organic Turkeys, and lots of artisan treats.

Irish produce is celebrated with Eco homewares, throws, pashminas, candles, diffusers etc. from craft brands like Saille baskets, McNutt of Donegal, Herb Dublin, Sugarloaf Botanics and more.

The kids can find something to do too with Christmas craft workshops with Killruddery arts and craft partner Me & The Moon. These will take place throughout the festive period.

​

Brockagh Christmas Market

The Brockagh Christmas Market in the picturesque village of Laragh is proof that good things can come in small packages. The very popular and successful Christmas Market is back on Sunday, December 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car boot on December 11.

As always, there will be a great selection of gifts, crafts, baking, jewellery, art, and beauty products etc. Making the Christmas shopping experience a pleasure. There will be angelic singing and entertainment. Free parking.

​

Aughrim Christmas Market

Based in the beautiful setting of the Pavillion in Aughrim NDAF complex, the oldest market in Wicklow is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is fully wheelchair and disabled friendly, with on site toilet facilities.

The Aughrim Marketeers deliver a family feel to visitors and there is always great craic among them.

A diverse range of offerings is to be expected from free range guinea fowl, chicken and even ducks eggs to fresh from the farm vegetables and bottled jams and marmalades. Almost every product in the market is hand made by the individual stall holders.

A variety of artisan bread is baked and sold fresh, as are delicious biscuits, fudge and cakes all from HSE approved sites.

Honey from the hive, collected, spun and bottled as well as hand picked herbs and spices to make up tasty, take home, meals. There are crafters who make beautiful items such as baby clothing, toys and winter hats and plenty of snacks and hot drinks for those in need of ‘people fuel’.

Aughrim Town and Country Market is at eircode Y14WK38.

​

Looking for something different? Why not get creative yourself.

​

Wreath Making in Bray

If you like your gifts to be a little more personal why not sign up for Killruddery’s Christmas Wreath making class on Sunday, December 11. Participants will be welcomed by Lady Ardee as the day begins with a woodland walk (wear appropriate footwear) and of course the day will include mince pies and mulled wine.

A wreath making demonstration will be given by the Killruddery Cut Flowers team. All materials for this workshop will be supplied from Killruddery’s cut flower border in its Victorian Walled Garden, and from the woodlands and hedgerows on the estate to ensure seasonality.

There is a two-course lunch in The Grain Store with a menu designed by Head Chef Niall O’Sullivan using produce from its Walled Garden and Farm, and at the end of the workshop you will go home with your wreath to decorate your door or any place you choose. The course takes place in Killruddery’s Orangery and gardens and costs €150 (€135 for members) from 10a.m. to 4p.m.

​

Immerse yourself in Russborough

Russborough House in west Wicklow, will have several themed events in the lead up to Christmas, including the Christmas Table Décor Workshops and Pop-Up Shop on December 3 with The Tangled Bramble Florist, who will give tips and hints on how to make your Christmas table fabulous.

December 10 is the annual Toy Drive, a truly great and noble event. December 16 & 17 sees ‘A Christmas Carol’ as the star attraction. On December 18, there is the West Wicklow Voices Concert.

​

​