Former Wicklow rugby star Shane Byrne brings ‘energy and passion’ to Dancing with the Stars debut

Irish soccer star Stephanie Roche from Shankill with her dance partner Ervinas Merfeldas during Dancing With The Stars series six. Photo : Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Former rugby star Shane Byrne from Wicklow with his dance partner Karen Byrne during Dancing With The Stars series six. Photo : Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

FORMER Wicklow rugby star Shane Byrne impressed judges as he took to the dancefloor for the first episode of the new season of Dancing with the Stars on Sunday night.

Series six of the popular RTÉ One series kicked off with 11 celebrities and their professional dancer partners performing Ballroom or Latin dances.

Shane, who is also an ambassador for Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services, Wicklow Hospice, was tasked with dancing a Quickstep routine and did not disappoint.

Along with professional dancer Karen Byrne, Shane lit up the floor to the beat of ‘Help!’ by The Beatles, earning a solid 17 points to rank the pair in sixth position after their first dance.

Overseeing all the proceedings were the judges Loraine Barry, Brian Redmond and Arthur Gourounlian, the latter being most impressed with the performance.

Arthur said: “Please bring this energy and passion every week.”

Loraine described Shane has having ‘great agility’ and looked forward to seeing improvements after another week of training from Karen, while Brian said he was ‘shocked’.

“I'm slightly shocked, the quickstep was really, really strong,” he said, adding: “You spent the whole thing looking down - a little more entertainment would be good but overall, well done.”

The first celebrity to take to the dancefloor was footballer Stephanie Roche, who hails from Shankill. She is partnered with Ervinas Merfeldas and they danced a Cha Cha to ‘Crazy What Love Can Do?’ by David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson.

After her performance, Stephanie told presenter Jennifer Zamparelli that opening the show was “terrifying.”

Judge Arthur said: “You should be very proud of yourself opening Dancing with the Stars 2022. Now we need a little more Umph!”

There was less positivity from Brian, who said it was not ‘a winning start’, while Loraine added a tip: “You need to trust your dance partner more.”

Stephanie and Ervinas scored 13 points from the judges. The top scoring couple on the night was singer Brooke Scullion and Maurizio Benenato, whose energetic Salsa earned them a whopping 25 points.

The performance was dubbed ‘unbelievable’ by Loraine, while Brooke was described as ‘magnificent’ by judge Arthur.

Brian added: "Maurizio thinks he's the luckiest boy in Ireland. Work through the energy. Close your feet. Tidy up the small details."

Next week Wicklow’s Shane is set to switch to Latin and Stephanie – and Brooke - will be dancing a Ballroom routine. The show airs on RTÉ One at 6.30p.m. on Sunday, January 15.