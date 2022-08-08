Folklore of St Kevin and guided tours of Glendalough Monastic site part of Heritage Week

COMMUNITY groups and organisations from throughout the County Wicklow are organising events in celebration of this year’s Heritage Week, running from August 13 through to August 21.

There are plenty of events within the Wicklow town area and surrounding districts taking place. On Friday, August 19, Wicklow Library Service will showcase its Local Studies Collection to help people to engage with, and or find out more about the heritage and history of the county.

The event will provide a unique opportunity to visit Wicklow Local Studies Library and view some of the rare, unique and unusual items that have been added to the Local Studies Collection over the years. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, August 20 and 21, Anthony Dunne will be leading guided tours of Nun’s Cross Church, Killiskey Parish, Ashford, from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. An audio visual tour will be playing throughout each day with a guided tour taking place at 3 p.m. each day.

Glendalough will be a hive of activity over Heritage Week, with various events taking place. A basketry demonstration by Aoife Patterson takes place in the Glendalough Visitor Centre on Saturday, August 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Sunday, August 14, the folklore of St Kevin and Glendalough will be explored at the Glendalough Visitor Centre from 3.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. That same day family friendly tours of the Glendalough Monastic site will also be taking place from 12 noon to 1.15 p.m.

On Wednesday, August 17, OPW guides will provide an alternative tour of Glendalough through an appreciation of artistic endeavours in Glendalough over the centuries at the Glendalough Visitor Centre from 12 noon to 1 p.m.

An Irish Sign Language tour of Glendalough Monastic Site will take place on Saturday, August 13, from 3.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.