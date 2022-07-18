Film festival set to highlight Wicklow filmmaking, visual arts and music

Crew members on the set of the 'Wicklow Stories' film at Greystones harbour.

Brian Matthews Murphy, Ronika Merl and Conor McKenna on the set of the 'Wicklow Stories' film at Greystones harbour.

Conor McKenna and Caleb Balantine on the set of the 'Wicklow Stories' film at Greystones harbour.

The Whale Theatre in Greystones will be the setting for the first-ever Wicklow Stories Film Festival this autumn, with the organisers aiming to highlighting the garden county’s success in filmmaking, as well as the visual arts and music.

While Wicklow is renowned for being a filming location, from everything from the Netflix series Vikings to the Disney film ‘Enchanted’ and the films ‘Braveheart’ and ‘Breakfast on Pluto’, this festival will look to bring filmmakers together to mark the Garden County’s own success in filmmaking.

Festival co-founder Ronika Merl said the Wicklow Stories Film Festival aims to showcase everything that Wicklow has to offer.

The event, which will take place on Saturday, October 8, is also set to highlight Wicklow’s success in the visual arts and music.

Short films that will feature in the line-up include the film ‘The Ferry’ by Emmy award winner Niall McKay, the award-winning film ‘Reflection’, written and directed by Baz Black of ‘Kin’ fame, Sinead O'Loughlin's ‘Homecoming’, which centres around a young man returning to Wilklow, and the film ‘The Forgotten’ by Bray filmmaker and director Sam Uhlemann.

Local musicians Cian O’Melia and Dylan E Crampton will give intimate performances of their original songs, while the visual arts will be represented by talents such as local sea glass artist Violine Deane and Gina McKenna who will showcase her seascapes of Greystones.

The festival will conclude with the world premiere of the anthology ‘Wicklow Stories: The Pier’, written by Ronika Merl. A year in the making, this short film will bring together five up-and-coming directors, including Sinead Cassidy Holt, who all worked on an individual part of the film.

The Greystones Town Team, helped by Marlena Murphy, brought the festival, devised by producers Brian Matthews Murphy, Ronika Merl, and Conor McKenna to fruition. For more information about the festival, see https://whaletheatre.ie.