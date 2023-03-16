Film directed by Wicklow resident wins audience award at Greek Documentary Festival

The production team alongside President Michael D Higgins at the screening of An Buachaill Gealgháireach in Áras an Uachtaráin, with Alan Gilsenan at the far right.

A trilingual film directed by Wicklow-based director Alan Gilsenan has been presented with the much-coveted Audience Award at Thessaloniki International Documentary Film Festival in Greece.

An Buachaill Gealgháireach is the remarkable untold story of a song. An Irish song called The Laughing Boy written by a teenage rebel called Brendan Behan in memory of another iconic rebel, Michael Collins.

But this song also had an extraordinary and dramatic afterlife as To Yelasto Paidi, the powerful left-wing anthem of resistance against the dictatorship that ruled Greece in the late Sixties and early Seventies.

Translated by the poet Vassilis Rotas, Behan's words in Greek were set to music by the legendary Mikis Theodorakis, the most famous Greek composer of all time. The song remains an enduring and potent cultural force in the heart of Greece today.

The film, which is An Imagine Media Production, takes poet Theo Dorgan on an odyssey of his own, as he attempts to uncover the truth of the story behind the song. It is a narrative that interweaves the tragic and bloody birth-pangs of both modern Ireland and modern Greece. But these histories are also bound together by something more profound and transcendent - the power of a song.

Alan Gilsenan is an award-winning Irish writer, film-maker and theatre director. He was born in Meath and grew up in Dublin and has lived in Enniskerry for a considerable time.

His diverse body of film work extends across documentary, feature films and experimental work. He is a former Chairperson of the Irish Film Institute, a member of the boards of both Screen Ireland and Ireland’s national broadcaster RTÉ. He has also recently been appointed Chairperson of Fighting Words, a national organisation that facilitates creative writing for children and young people.

President Michael D. Higgins and Sabina Higgins also hosted a special screening of An Buachaill Gealgháireach, in Áras an Uachtaráin last month. Guests from the Greek community joined the production team at the screening where they celebrated Behan’s extraordinary achievement.