Film Club to show‘The Godfather’

The Greystones Film Club’s movie for January is ‘The Godfather Part 1’.

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, ‘The Godfather’ is considered to be one of the masterpieces of the mafia film genre and among the greatest films of the 20th century. It is set to be shown on the big screen in the intimate surroundings of the Whale Theatre in Greystones on Saturday, January 22.

Staring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, and James Caan, ‘The Godfather’ follows Vito Corleone (Brando), Don of the Corleone family, as he passes control of the family business to his unwilling son, Michael (Pacino). The critically acclaimed 1972 film went on to win three Academy awards. The first film in the ‘Godfather’ saga, the influence of Francis Ford Coppola’s film trilogy can still be seen in crime films to this day.

The club have teamed up the Hungry Monk to offer a two-course meal at the Greystones restaurant in advance of the film screening at the Whale Theatre on Saturday, January 22.

Tickets for the meal and the film cost €35 with a limited number of film-only tickets available.

For more information, visit whaletheatre.ie