Film and live music at the Tinahely Courthouse Arts Centre

Tinahely Courthouse Arts Centre has two events on this week with a film on Friday, November 12 and live music from Jack O’Rourke on Saturday, November 13.

“First Cow” will be shown at 7.30 p.m. on Friday.

Directed by Kelly Reichart, It is a touching story of two outsiders, a quiet but skilled cook and a well-educated Chinese immigrant on the run, who join forces in a tenuous plan to make their fortune on the frontiers of the American Northwest in 1820s Oregon.

The two embark on setting up a business that relies on them secretly milking the first and only cow to arrive in the territory amid the hostile environment of the American frontier

Tickets are €6 with concessions for €5.

On Saturday, acclaimed songwriter Jack O’Rourke returns to the Courthouse with his new album, ‘Wild Place’, which was released on November 5.

Mr O’Rourke won the Nashville-based International Songwriting Award in 2016 and headlined Other Voices in 2019.

‘Patsy Cline’, one of the tracks on his new album, has been nominated for best original folk song of the year at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards.

Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show starting at 8.30 p.m. Tickets cost €18.

A Covid digital cert or proof of immunity is required and mask wearing is essential indoors for all events.