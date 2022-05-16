Fiachna Ó Braonáin and Tom Dunne to perform at the Whale Theatre

Fiachna Ó Braonáin and Tom Dunne will perform together for the first time at the Whale Theatre in Greystones.

Despite having shared stages across the world over several decades, Tom Dunne of Something Happens and Fiachna Ó Braonáin of Hothouse Flowers had never actually performed together until they were invited to do so on RTE Radio 1’s ‘Ray Darcy’ show where they performed Christy Moore's ‘John O Dreams’ and a Willie Nelson song, ‘On The Road Again’.

Since then, they decided to perform a new show together.

Their respective bands were from different musical worlds but Tom and Fiachna were always united by a love of performance and song writing and were very taken with what those different schools of thought could bring to their coffee table.

Since then they have been working on what songs they could perform together including some new songs neither have performed publicly before.

‘On The Road Again’ promises to be a fun evening of songs and stories as these two old pals hit the stage together for the very first time on Satuday, May 21 at 8 p.m. at the Whale Theatre in Greystones.

Tickets cost €35 from whaletheatre.ie or by calling the booking office on 01 201 0550.