Father and son duo embark on epic musical journey from Cork to Wicklow in new TV series

FATHER-and-son duo Breanndán and Cormac Ó Beaglaoich return to TG4 with a new series of Slí na mBeaglaoich which will take them on an epic Irish musical journey in their beloved campervan Beauty, as they travel all the way from Cork to County Wicklow.

They take a route through four of Ireland’s most stunning coastal counties, in search of great stories, tunes, songs and of course, meeting with some incredible characters along the way.

The four part series begins with the duo setting off from their Kerry home towards west Cork, with Wicklow featuring in the fourth and final episode. After first visiting different Wexford locations, Breanndán and Cormac pay a visit to Egan’s of Parkridge which is just over the border into Wicklow and listen to some music from Paddy and Larry Egan with Ciarán Somers and Dave Sheridan.

A kayaking excursion on Blessington Lake with Brian McGloinn gives us a glimpse of the stunning Wicklow Mountains and lakes before its time to relax and reflect on the journey in the Bosca Beatha – an outdoor sauna based in Glenmalure Valley.

Their final visit of the series is to the home of Mary Maxwell in the Glen of Imaal where they learn about the mumming tradition of the Eastern Counties, before watching a set dance and some more great music.

Slí na mBeaglaoich will be broadcast on Sunday nights at 9.30 p.m., beginning on September 25.