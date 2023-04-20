Famous foodie heaps praise on west Wicklow café

After featuring the Little Acorn Food Lovers Café in Baltinglass on her ‘Top 12 Pit Stops’ list earlier this month, renowned food critic Lucinda O’Sullivan turned to social media to laud the popular eatery, its warm ambience and delicious fare.

With a friend and her driver in tow, Ms O’Sullivan stopped into the café for a bite, ordering the “tasty” fish tacos – made with haddock, red cabbage, tomato, cucumber, coriander and lemon mayo – with a side order of chunky and crispy Parmesan chips.

“We loved this neon sign and the vibe in ⁦the Little Acorn Café on our visit – not to mention those great chips,” Ms O’Sullivan said. “It features in my 12 great pit stops on the road or for a day out.”

Thrilled with the high kudos, Little Acorn owner Maggie ‘Mag’ Roche said: “I’m delighted with the praise, but really, it’s the team that deserves it. It’s not really down to me, it’s everyone I have around me.

“It’s very positive feedback of course, which is really welcomed, especially now at a time when everyone in the hospitality industry is feeling the pinch, with the increases in energy and operating costs.

“Lucinda’s lovely comments are a great boost for me and the whole team. It’s what makes all the hard work, sweat and tears worthwhile.

“It’s great for west Wicklow too. You see places like Grangecon Kitchen and Moore's Casa Tapas doing so well and it’s doing wonders for turning this part of the county into a foodie destination while shouting out about the fantastic local produce we have here.

“They say that energy creates energy, and that friendly competition here really makes you want to do better and be at the level others are achieving. Long may that last.

Established in October 2020, the Little Acorn Café has gone from strength to strength and has enjoyed a particularly prolific 2023.

In March, chef Mag – who has worked at some prestigious establishments, including the Waterside Inn in England – was awarded an Irish Restaurant Awards nod for ‘Local Food Hero’ and the café featured on The Sunday Times’ list of Ireland’s 100 Best Restaurants just weeks later.

Blessed with abounding energy, Mag recently took on the role of a lifetime as the resident chef at the popular Ballybeg House wedding venue in Ballinglen, which has over 60 weddings booked for this year.

“It’s been a real roller-coaster, to be honest,” Mag said. “When we opened the café in 2020 we were just three days in and then we were straight into lockdown. It was a challenge, to say the least, The time has just flown by since and it's been a really exciting journey so far.

“It’s because of the quality team that I have behind me at the café that I’ve been able to take up the opportunity at Ballybeg House, which is a bit of an undertaking in itself, with 60 weddings booked for this year!

“It’s a bit of a dream venue for any chef to work in and is probably one of the best wedding venues in the country. When I got the offer I’d say I thought about it for about ten seconds!

“It’s a big year for the café and me. As I said after the Irish Restaurant Awards, it might have had my name on the award, but it would not be possible without the team behind me.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who voted for me/us. Being part of the community is a big part of what Little Acorn is about. Our goal for the future is to continue to support our local community through our suppliers, staff, and local sports teams. Thank you all for your continued support.”

Mag and the Little Acorn Café will compete for Regional and All-Ireland Irish Restaurant Awards Titles at the All-Ireland Final on Monday, May 15, in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin.