Extras wanted for Russell Crowe film about exorcist being shot in Bray

A film starring Russell Crowe is set to begin filming in Bray in August and producers are now looking for extras to take part.

The Academy-award winner will take the leading role in the ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’, a film by Australian screenwriter and director Julius Avery which tells the story of the priest that acted as the chief exorcist of the Vatican and performed more than 100,000 exorcisms in his lifetime.

Gabriele Amorth died aged 91 in 2016, leaving behind two memoirs, ‘An Exorcist Tells His Story’ and ‘An Exorcist: More Stories’, which detail his experiences battling Satan and demons for the Catholic church.

The film bringing these to life is set in Spain and Italy in 1995 and MovieExtras.ie have put a call out for young and old men and women who are from, or look like they are from, the Mediterranean or South America.

They are also looking for black men and women aged over 50 who could become convincing cardinals or priests.

The final line-up of extras for the film will be made up of people aged 18 or older with natural looks and no fake tan, visible tattoos or facial piercings.

Shooting begins in August and runs until the end of September in Bray and Dublin and MovieExtras.ie will supply all extras with a fee for their time. For more info head to movieextras.ie.