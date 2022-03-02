Wicklow

Exploring the myth of the ‘Púca’ at Blessington Library exhibition

From left: Margaret Dunne with Michelle Leamy, Deirdre Priestley, Niamh Fahey, Alannah Robins and Shane Finan at the &ldquo;Puca in the Machine&rdquo; Exhibition in the Blessington Library. Expand
Amy Bunce, Mella and Shane Finan from Valleymount. Expand
Hazel Robins with Alannah Robins, Galway, Niamh Fahy, Bristol and Norman Robins with a crossbow used to cut trees under the lake. Expand
Davin Murphy with Yvonne Lawlor and Eileen Kelly Lawlor. Expand
Madge Tyrrell with Helen Hamilton and Aidan Cruise. Expand
Yvonne Craddock with Saidhbhín Gibson and Alexis Bernstorff. Expand
Niamh Fahy, Bristol with Alannah Robins, Galway and Shane Finan, Valleymount. Expand
Anne Mullee Mermaid Arts Centre Bray and Alannah Robins Expand

Myles Buchanan

AN exhibition taking place in Blessington Library features the work of three artists who have placed their focus on the Poulaphouca Reservoir from a perspective of myth, ecology and the non-human.

Artists Shane Finan of Valleymount, Niamh Fahy from Bristol and Alannah Robins of Inagh, Galway began work on ‘Púca in the Machine’ project in 2020.

Poulaphouca means ‘the púca’s hole’ and the púca is a mischievous creature in Irish folklore who is able to take many forms.

Local lore tells that it swims as a metre-long pike in the King’s River, Wicklow.

Finan is an artist and project coordinator based in Valleymount. Working with Blessington Library, he began a project about the reservoir in 2020, later asking Robins and Fahy to work on a joint project, ‘Púca in the Machine’.

All three artists will give a talk at the exhibition, explaining the concepts and ideas that led the work’s development.

The exhibition continues until March 5tth and a book documenting the project will launch at Blessington Library on March 3rd at 6 p.m.

