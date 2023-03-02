Expect plenty of bargains as the Brockagh Market and Car Boot Sale returns

THE market and car boot sale returns to the Brockagh Resource Centre for the first time in 2023 this March, having taken a break for January and February.

The next market and car boot sale takes place on Sunday, March 12 for another year of bargains, browsing and chatting.

The market will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and tea, coffee and snacks are available.

Visitors will be able to enjoy Indoor and outdoor stalls with a variety of items for sale with plenty of bargains from gifts, clothes, plants, books, toys, Aloe Vera products, artwork, tools, household items etc.

Free parking and customer toilet facilities are all available.

The barrier will be locked from 6 p.m. Saturday evening to 8 a.m. on the Sunday morning.

You can contact the Brockagh at 0404 45600 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday or email carbootbrockagh@gmail.com.

All stallholders must pre-book their space or no entry on the day. The market will continue for the rest of the year on the second Sunday of each month.