Exhibition of Swedish landscape photographer to open at Signal Arts Centre

Signal Arts Centre in Bray will host a Jaro Waldeck photography exhibition called Swedish Landscapes from January 23 to February 5.

During the lockdown of 2020 most people noticed the world around them in a new way, as human activity came to a standstill. Nature was given a chance to catch its breath, to heal and regenerate itself.

The photographer Jaro Waldeck had spent several months isolating in the Swedish midlands, and on most days for several hours she would explore the landscapes.

What she came across was nature reclaiming its space, and showing us its power.

This collection of photographs represents the stillness the world came to, and the beauty we had quieted our minds enough to pay attention to.

The meditative properties of these compositions restore one’s inner balance. Jaro is also a well-known cinematographer and photographer working in Ireland and abroad for over 15 years.

She trained with world renowned artists at Columbia College Chicago and FAMU Prague. The exhibition’s opening reception is on Sunday, January 29 at the Signal Arts Centre.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

​