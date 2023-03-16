Excitement builds at official launch of Wicklow Screendance Laboratory Festival

Running from April 3 – 7 the Wicklow Screendance Laboratory (WSL) Festival will be offering a live in-person and virtual programme for 2023. Focusing on the art of dance through training, performance, screenings, discussion, and craft, WSL 2023 will feature local and international artists in what it describes “a five-day exploration into the art of movement through live performances and film”.

Continuing its focus on the legendary choreographer Martha Graham, WSL 2023 offers the opportunity for dancers to study her pioneering repertoire in a three-day dance intensive presented in partnership with Dance Ireland from April 3- 5.

On Thursday 6 April, a full day workshop with Screendance experts Marisa Hayes and Franck Boulègue titled, ‘So You Want to Make a Dance Film?’ will explore the art of merging cinematography and choreography. In addition to these training workshops, a series of live performances, live-streamed screenings, and collaborative conversations with both up-and-coming and established artists will take place throughout the week.

“We are very excited to debut our fully-curated live dance show in the Wicklow Screendance Festival,” said Marisa and Franck. “The festival main event takes place in the Mermaid Theatre and features Irish-based dance artists and choreographers, with special performances of Graham extracts by Jean-Baptiste and Rafael.”

WSL is the only screendance festival in the east of the country, and one of just two film festivals in Ireland that focus exclusively on dance. It has been designed to incorporate disciplines of dance and film under laboratory conditions, and to develop this model within the growing field of dance activity in Ireland, and abroad.

"WSL strives to connect established and emerging artists and encourage conversations among the public and practitioners alike,” said producer Cary Posavitz. “Fostering a spirit of collaboration, it embraces local arts and community initiatives as well as the educational sector, inviting submissions from and showing the work of dance students, school-goers and community arts projects.”