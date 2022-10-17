Escape Boutique collaborates with Wicklow artist Louise Cherry

Artist Louise Cherry with owner of Escape Boutique Sorcha Murphy, getting ready for the exhibition later this month.

ANYONE who lives in or has visited Greystones cannot have missed the Escape Boutique, located on Mill Road between the library and the entrance to south beach.

The independently owned boutique has been a staple for local fashionistas for over 25 years, offering an eclectic range of clothes that are as unique as their customers.

Escape Boutique is about to embark on a new venture; a collaboration with Wicklow town-based artist, Louise Cherry. Escape will be hosting an exhibition of Louise’s work in their Greystones boutique from October 27 until November 6.

Sorcha Murphy, founder and owner of Escape Boutique, explained she has long been a fan of Louise’s work and is excited to embark on this new adventure. It is the first time the boutique will be exhibiting art.

The idea for this gallery/shopping experience collaboration was inspired by ‘Desire’, the 2019 collaboration between the Kildare Village and the Irish Museum of Modern Art, where the aim was to bring art out of the gallery environment and to reach a greater and more diverse audience through their retail experience.

Louise, originally from Greystones, lives and works from her studio in Wicklow town. She has exhibited nationally and internationally in solo and group shows, and her art is held in both private and public collections home and abroad.

Louise has an extensive art practice that includes painting, photography, film, sculpture, performance and writing. Her current focus, abstract paintings, are an elaborate investigation of painting and deconstruction. Created to excite and challenge, these brave paintings will continue to intrigue every time you look at them.

The Escape exhibition will open on Thursday, October 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and a short talk about her work will be presented by Louise herself.

Entry to the opening evening is by ticket invitation only, tickets can be secured free of charge through Eventbrite. Louise will also be available to discuss her work in the boutique at specified times over the ten days of the show. Visit www.louisecherry.com or www.escapeboutique.com for further information or to book tickets.