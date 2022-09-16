Enniskerry GAA Club cycle raises funds for Pieta House

Jennifer Ryan, Katie Walsh and Rebecca Drew at Enniskerry GAA Pedal For Pieta.

Enniskerry GAA Pedal For Pieta. The group ready to start

Stephen Kirwan and Stuart Meaney at Enniskerry GAA Pedal For Pieta.

Colm, Lesleyann and Eoin Wylie at Enniskerry GAA Pedal For Pieta.

Cousins Ahmed and Ali Baky at Enniskerry GAA Pedal For Pieta.

Enniskerry GAA club’s popular ‘Pedal for Pieta’ cycling event has raised €2,450 for suicide prevention charity Pieta House and Enniskerry GAA Club itself.

Despite some wintry weather, more than 20 cyclists took to the road for the fourth year of the event, which was returning to action after a Covid hiatus.

Participants could choose to complete a 40km cycle or an 80km cycle set in scenic areas of north Wicklow.

The core route travelled through the areas surrounding Kilmacanogue, Delgany and Newtownmountkennedy.

The 80km route, for the more daring, included Annamoe and Roundwood, before returning to Enniskerry village.

The cycle started from the Powerscourt Arms Hotel, where cyclists were treated to a hot meal after the event, kindly sponsored by the venue.

T-shirts commemorating the ride were generously sponsored by local companies Janet’s Just Delicious Sauces based in Kilcoole and animalextras.ie based in Kilmacangoue.

The event would not have been possible without the help of Enniskerry GAA Club’s tireless volunteers Catherine Nolan, the Drew’s, the Corrigan’s, Stephen Duggan, Nav Barton, Larry Dillon, Ciara Kirwin, Jen McGrath, Gary Kavanagh and the Ledwidges who provided a much-needed water stop for thirsty riders.

After the event, Enniskerry GAA Club was quick to extend sincere thanks to all the cyclists who kept smiling despite the rain, the odd slipped chain and some dodgy bicycles.

If you would like to get involved next time keep an eye on the club’s social media for details.

The club now hopes it can build on this year’s return and continue to grow for next year.