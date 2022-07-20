Enniskerry author Judith Cuffe reveals debut printed novel ‘Unfollow Me’

‘Unfollow Me’, a new novel follow a young influencer traversing the climate of modern social media, is set to give Enniskerry author Judith Cuffe her print debut when released on Wednesday, July 20.

Judith began writing four years ago and has since amassed a huge following through her Amazon page, with this being her first hard copy release, available in both bookshops and online, Judith hopes to attract a much wider audience.

“It nearly shouldn’t be this way, but I think until you’re in a book shop, people don’t really take you seriously. They think you are just dabbling away in the background!” explained Judith. “So it definitely feels like the big moment, and it feels like it’s going to be a more accessible book. The goal is to walk past somebody who is reading the book on the street.”

The story of the main protagonist, Eve, revolves around her uncomfortable experiences with social media, but Judith states that while there are harmful and malicious people across all corners of the internet, her use of social media has propelled her into bookshops across the country.

“I have had a lovely experience with social media, and I always say I do not think I would be where I am in my career without it” said Judith. “While I have had a lovely experience, I started to think about the book and the people who don’t have a nice experience. You read a lot about trolling and nasty comments and the people who have to navigate through these things.”

As the release of ‘Unfollow Me’ grows closer, Judith detailed what is to be expected from her first printed novel. The experienced author has promised a story that has more to it than meets the eye.

“Social Media is supposed to be social. There are a lot of people out there who are just watching and criticizing and not contributing themselves. The backstory is so much bigger than that but that is the main message I want the readers to take away from ‘Unfollow Me’,” said Judith.