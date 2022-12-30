Emma Roche’s ‘Lined Out’ exhibit shows off unorthodox art at Mermaid

Emma Roche is an award winning artist with an unorthodox style. Her new solo exhibition called Lined Out goes on display in the Mermaid Arts Centre from January 21.

Emma’s textural paintings are accompanied by a new large-scale commission of hand-screen printed works on paper by Small Night. Small Night is an art and text project by James Merrigan.

Emma’s preparatory drawings are made quickly and obsessively. They are informed by the humdrum of repetitive daily tasks. In contrast, the processes employed by Emma in the knitted paintings are slow and arduous, where long lines of paint are prepared and dried to be used like wool or thread. The ‘should-be’ liquid material is forced to behave in an apparently impossible but measured way.

Emma Roche studied at N.C.A.D. where she got her B.A. in Fine Art Painting, I.A.D.T. where she got an M.A. in Visual Arts Practices, I.A.D.T. Dublin, 2010 and went on to attend Turps Banana Art School, London from 2016-2019.

Emma is the 2021 recipient of The Emergence Award, Wexford Arts Centre; Visual Arts, Arts Council Bursary Award, 2021 and 2020, Creative Ireland Bursary Award, 2020 and was shortlisted for the Zurich Portrait Prize, National Gallery of Ireland, Dublin, 2021. She has recently been selected for a residency at the Sam and Adele Golden Foundation for the Arts, New York, 2023.

Recent exhibitions include Spiders and Cheerleaders, The Complex, Dublin, Ochre, two-person show with Ciara Roche at Wexford Arts Centre, 2021 and Forward Slash at the LAB Gallery Dublin, 2018.

Lined Out runs from January 21 to March 11, 2023 at The Mermaid Arts Centre, Bray. Admission is free.