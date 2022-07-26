Eight things to do in Wicklow on August Bank Holiday weekend

Family Day in Wicklow town

Saturday, July 30

There won’t be any shortage of activities to entertain the whole family at the family fun day being held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the River Walk, Leitrim Place, Wicklow town, as part of the Wicklow Regatta. There will be a fancy dress competition, music, robots, kids entertainers and inflatable games. A dog show will also take place at the Dog Park at the Murrough. Anyone thinking of entering the fancy dress competition or the dog show must register first at www.wicklowregatta.com.

Roundwood Festival

Sunday, July 31

The Roundwood Festival returns on Sunday from 2 p.m. until late. The day starts off with the usual fun and games in a new location, the field opposite Roundwood NS on the Lough Dan Road. Activities for the whole family include face painting, bungee run, bouncy obstacle course, live music and interactive workshops. The scarecrow competition will once again take place, and any entries should be erected inside the fence on the day of the festival.

Play in Pink Open Three Person Champagne Scramble

Sunday, July 31

A Play in Pink Open Three Person Champagne Scramble is being held in Blessington Lakes Golf Club in aid of breast cancer research. Golfers are encouraged to dress in as much pink as possible on the day and there will be prizes presented for best dressed lady and gent, among other golf related prizes. Non golfers can also participate in some Golf Pong. It’s €15 for full members and €30 for non-full members, with all the proceeds going to charity.

Arklow RNLI Maritime Festival

Sunday, July 31

The Arklow RNLI Maritime Festival returns with a host of different activities taking place at the Lifeboat Station from 12.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. You can look around the all-weather lifeboat and a Little Miss and Little Mister competition will take place, as well as a Glamorous Granny competition. Other attractions include the blessing of the fleet, lifeboat shop, craft stalls and a barbeque. Youngsters will also get the chance to meet mascot Stormy Stan.

The Harbour Ukuleles at Bray Bandstand.

Sunday, July 31

The Harbour Ukuleles will play a free show at Bray Bandstand from 2 p.m., as the first of three concerts planned for this summer. Further performances are due to take place in August and September. The group of ukulele enthusiasts that meet every Tuesday in the Harbour Bar in Bray, learning and jamming under the guidance of Pat Byrne.

Splash Sunday at Wicklow Harbour

Sunday, July 31

Splash Sunday takes place at Wicklow Harbour and is sponsored by SSE Renewables. It marks the end of the Wicklow Regatta. Visitors can try out paddle boarding and sailing at Wicklow Sailing Club. The ever-popular raft race takes place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and always draws a large crowd. The duck race also returns, while the night ends at 11 p.m. with a spectacular fireworks display from the old pier.

Tinahely Agricultural Show

Monday, August 1

Following a two-year gap as a result of the pandemic, the Tinahely Agricultural Show returns on August Bank Holiday Monday, with a mix of favourite attractions and some exciting new additions as it prepares to welcome more than 20,000 visitors and 400 trade stands. The ‘Best of Wicklow’ exhibition is a collaborative initiative that brings together the best that Wicklow has to offer in culture, food, tourism, enterprise and public services under the one roof. The show will also features Kildare musician Michael English, who be joined on the entertainment bill by Wexford country music singer Stacey Breen. Alongside the exhibit and music will be agricultural competitions, crafts, novelty events, and amusements, including a vintage display, pet's corner, and quilt marquee.

Spectacular fireworks in Bray

Monday, August 1

Get set for a magical night as a stunning fireworks display takes place on Bank Holiday Monday in Bray.

The display itself is designed by Rocket Pyrotechnics Ireland and includes 193 fireworks producing 1,728 projectiles, 9 flame units and 2.5 tonnes of equipment which will be launched on the seafront opposite the Bandstand.

This year’s fireworks are proudly brought to you by The Martello Hotel, Bray with event build-up at 9.30 p.m. by East Coast FM's Rob and Laura.

The radio station will also be providing the soundtrack for the display which will be launching after 10 p.m.